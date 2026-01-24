UAE society in demographic decline: Federal National Council submits 15 recommendations to government

A report issued by the FNC has sounded the alarm over the steady fall in birth rates across the country, revealing that the number of births among Emirati nationals declined by 11% between 2015 and 2022. In contrast, births among non-nationals rose by 5% over the same period. In 2022, the number of Emirati newborns stood at approximately 30,889, compared with 65,762 births among non-nationals — figures that underscore the urgency of developing both short- and long-term strategies, given the profound implications for social stability, economic growth, and national identity.

In the healthcare domain, the FNC urged the development of qualitative and quantitative indicators to ensure the effectiveness of existing health policies aimed at promoting fertility. It further recommended the establishment of a federal fertility centre, taking into account the geographical distribution of existing facilities, alongside the provision of insurance coverage for fertility treatments across all emirates. Additional proposals include attracting specialised fertility professionals, expanding continuous medical education and training programmes, tightening regulatory oversight and inspection of assisted reproduction centres to ensure adherence to ethical and medical standards, and curbing the financial exploitation of patients.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.