How the Strait of Hormuz crisis is reshaping the global economy

The most immediate impact has been on the price of oil and gas. Brent crude surged above $90 per barrel in the early weeks of the crisis, climbing toward $120 at the conflict’s peak. Asian economies have felt this most sharply. China, India, Japan, and South Korea together account for roughly three quarters of all oil flowing through the Strait, and all four have seen energy costs rise significantly. Most Asian economies have been forced to cut their refined oil output by around 30 percent during the disruption. For countries that depend on Gulf gas for a significant share of their electricity, Taiwan being among the most exposed, the consequences extend beyond fuel prices into the reliability of basic services.