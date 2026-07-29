Inside Mawaheb: How one Dubai art studio is helping people of determination find their voice

The Al Quoz studio combining art, café culture and community for people of determination
Dubai: Named after the Arabic word for 'talents', Mawaheb has been supporting people of determination since 2010 through art, life skills training and vocational programmes. Today, students aged between 18 and 62 come here not only to paint, sculpt and experiment with different artistic techniques, but also to develop practical skills that help them become more independent.
The space extends beyond the studio itself. Next door is Mawaheb Café, where visitors can stop for coffee, work remotely or attend workshops and community events, surrounded by artwork created by the students.
"This is an art café," says director Wemmy de Maaker. "This is a place where we bring awareness about people of determination, a place where we bring community together."
She describes it as a shared space where people can work, host meetings or simply spend time getting to know the students.
Every piece of art on display has been created in the studio next door, offering visitors an insight into the artists and their work.
For de Maaker, Mawaheb was created to address a challenge faced by many families once formal education ends.
"Just imagine your 18-year-old is in the last year of high school, and at the end of the year the principal tells you that this is the end of the road," she says. "You've got an amazing child, but there is no further education for your child."
"This is what happens worldwide to parents who have a child with special needs." It was this gap that led her to establish Mawaheb in Dubai's Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood in 2010, before the organisation later moved to its current home in Al Quoz.
"At that time, people of determination were sitting at home thinking they had no purpose in life," she says.
Over the years, the studio has grown into a space where students can continue learning after school while developing skills they can use in their everyday lives.
"For 10 amazing years, we were running the studio in that beautiful place," says de Maaker, referring to its original location in Al Fahidi. "It was a privilege to go and work from that place."
Some former students have gone on to become motivational speakers, while others have developed careers as artists. Some students who learned hospitality skills through Mawaheb's café have moved into jobs in hotels across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
"We are an art studio for those most beautiful people of determination," says de Maaker. "We teach them art, but we also teach them life skills."
While art is at the centre of Mawaheb's programme, students also learn practical skills designed to support their independence. "We teach them how to use the metro, we teach them about healthy living, we teach them how to make friends and how to maintain your friendship," says de Maaker.
The programme combines three areas: art, life skills and vocational training. "The life skills are all about becoming independent members of our society," she explains.
"We also give them the opportunity for short internships, to practise what we teach them here at the studio." The organisation also encourages students to contribute to the wider community through its volunteering programme.
Mawaheb regularly welcomes volunteers and works with organisations to create opportunities where students can participate, lead activities and build confidence.
The artwork created at Mawaheb has also been exhibited outside the UAE. "We are taking the art of our students to several galleries here in the UAE as well as abroad," says de Maaker.
The organisation has previously taken student artwork to the Netherlands, where some students travelled to represent their peers during an exhibition opening. "We also went to Singapore where we had an exhibition at one of the schools in Singapore."
For the students, these exhibitions offer an opportunity to share their work with new audiences and experience the process of presenting themselves as artists.
For life skills instructor Jenny Hoff, who has worked at Mawaheb since it reopened four years ago, the focus is on helping students navigate both the studio and the wider world.
"The main focus within my work field is working with the students on their independence and enabling their independence within the studio regarding the tasks or assignments that they have to do, but also outside of the studio," she says.
"At the end of the day, it's the outside world where they have to be able to function and navigate through."
Hoff says understanding each student as an individual is an important part of her role. "What is important in my connection with the students is that I really listen to them," she says. "I listen to them, what they say, but also I listen carefully to the things that they don't say."
She works closely with families, combining their goals with her own observations to create programmes suited to each student.
Hoff also supports students in developing communication skills, including preparing speeches for public events. "I really want them to understand the concept, and I want them to find their own voice."
The process can take several weeks, but Hoff says the outcome is worth it. "Whatever they say, it's their speech, and what I can see is that it tremendously boosts their confidence."
Art teacher and visual artist Clizia Zepparelli sees creativity as a way for students to express themselves in different ways. "Mawaheb is really a home of art," she says. "Or better say, home of arts."
Students explore different forms of creative expression, including painting, sculpture, video art and photography. "We like to explore different techniques and different mediums," she says. "I like to teach them all about painting, sculpture, video art, photography and blend different mediums together."
"For some students, art can be a vehicle to express themselves, to connect with emotions and connect with the world." For others, it can become something they continue professionally.
Zepparelli adapts her approach depending on each student's interests and strengths. One student, who is a dancer, was encouraged to combine movement with painting through an action art project.
"I projected for her an action painting project, to paint with her body to express what she is with the art and with the paint."
Another student, focuses on classical techniques. "He is very good in still life, so with him I'm a little bit more technical and more classical. I teach him oil technique, for instance."
Alongside individual projects, students also work together on collective pieces. "This year will be the year of the family, and around that we're starting to build a collective canvas where all the students can express their emotion and ideas symbolised through art gestures."
For Zepparelli, exhibitions are another important part of the learning process. "It's not only about learning technique or art itself, but also how to build confidence, independence and connect with the world around us."
Mawaheb's impact extends beyond its students, with visitors and volunteers becoming part of the community.
Christine Baltussen , who has lived in the UAE for nearly 20 years, first visited Mawaheb when she decided to celebrate her birthday differently. "I thought instead of giving another coffee, tea, whatever, dinner party, let's invite my friends to Mawaheb," she says.
The experience introduced her to the studio's activities, including art sessions, physical exercises and dance. "It was very much out of the box, which I really enjoyed, because it's out of your comfort zone."
After meeting the team, Christine decided to volunteer. "I said that I'd love to give back, and I did. So I became a volunteer." However, she says the experience gave her just as much in return.
Anna Gorter, a volunteer originally from the Netherlands, says the welcoming environment is what keeps her coming back. "I love coming here because I feel like everyone here can be himself, and that's a beautiful place." She says the studio allows everyone to be comfortable expressing themselves.
Today, Mawaheb continues to welcome new students, volunteers and members of the community.
"We are open for admission," says de Maaker. "If you have a family member, a person of determination who is 18 and above, please come and see us."
The organisation also welcomes volunteers who would like to contribute their time. "We always look for volunteers for people who would like to give back to the community," she says.
From its studio and café in Al Quoz, Mawaheb continues to combine art, learning and community, creating a space where people of determination can develop new skills, share their creativity and participate more actively in society.