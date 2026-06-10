'The UAE allowed me to be who I am': Inside The Workshop DXB, where Dubai artists create, connect and thrive

Fatspatrol and Ahmad Makary discuss creativity and building a home for local artists
Dubai: Tucked away in Warehouse 31 at Alserkal Avenue, The Workshop DXB has long been more than just an art studio. It is a creative sanctuary, a maker space, and increasingly, a community hub where artists, designers and curious visitors gather to create, connect and exchange ideas.
Founded by Ahmad Makary and home to artists including renowned street artist Fathima Mohiuddin, better known by her artistic moniker Fatspatrol, The Workshop represents a distinctly Dubai-born creative success story one built on grassroots collaboration, artistic expression and a belief in the power of community.
A city that encourages big dreams
Born and raised in Dubai during the 1980s, Fathima has watched the city evolve from a quiet coastal town into a global metropolis. Yet despite its rapid transformation, she says Dubai remains the place where she feels most at home.
"There's really nowhere else where I feel like I fit, where I belong, where my voice is relevant," she says.
For artists, Dubai offers something increasingly rare: the freedom to dream big while also providing the tools to make those dreams a reality.
"I think being a Dubai-born brand is exciting because it's an environment where you're encouraged to dream and actually achieve things," she explains. "You're exposed to so many cultures, people and influences. As an artist, there's something unique about being part of a scene that's still developing."
Makary shares a similar sentiment. Having spent the last 15 years in the UAE, he describes the country as a place of possibility.
"The UAE allowed me to be who I am and expand my practice," he says. "It's where I've been growing, learning and unlearning everything I know."
That spirit of possibility ultimately led to the creation of The Workshop DXB.
From a rooftop in Sharjah to Alserkal Avenue
Today, The Workshop occupies a fully equipped creative space in one of the region's most prominent arts districts. However, its beginnings were far more humble. Makary recalls starting the project on a rooftop in Sharjah over a decade ago.
"We were basically a squat on top of a rooftop in Sharjah," he says. "Fifteen years later we're at Alserkal Avenue with a space we've always dreamed of having."
"As an artist-run space, we're quite unique," Fathima explains. "We're not a traditional gallery. We're very much a maker space. Everything we make here, we sell here."
Visitors are often surprised by the opportunity to meet artists in person, watch works being produced and gain insight into the creative process.
"You don't often get to meet artists and understand their world and how they imagine," she says
Finding strength through community
While the past couple of months have brought uncertainty and challenges for people across the region, both artists say the experience has reinforced the importance of community.
Fathima describes recent months as an emotional rollercoaster, balancing gratitude and security with broader uncertainty. Yet she believes artists have responded in the most meaningful way possible.
"We've really come together to do what artists do best, which is reinforce the human voice, keep people hopeful and remind each other what truly matters."
The Workshop itself has become a gathering place where creatives can connect, collaborate and support one another. "Our studio has become a real communal space for people to exchange ideas," she says. "We've all gotten closer. It reminds me of the Dubai of the 1990s, where you knew everybody and there was a strong sense of community."
Makary agrees. "It's been rough, like it has been for everyone else," he says. "But it's also been rewarding because we've learned the true meaning of community. You see people coming together, creating together and lifting each other up."
That commitment to remaining open and accessible has resonated deeply with visitors.
"We wanted to be present because it's not only about us," he explains. "It's about all the artists, creatives and people who come by just to say hello. We've become a safe space where people can chat, hang out and release some of that built-up energy."
The importance of intentional creativity
Both Fathima and Makary believe artists have a responsibility to continue creating, particularly during difficult times.
For Fathima, the key is intention. "Be intentional in what you're doing and what you're trying to achieve," she says. "Be intentional in the way you interact with people, the way you consume, the way you build community and the choices you make."
Makary's message is equally direct. "Don't let anything get in between you and creation, and between you and expression," he says. "Now is the perfect time to put your head down and start creating interesting work."
Their shared belief is that creativity can be both personal and collective, a force that strengthens individuals while bringing communities together.
As Makary puts it: "United in strength is united in creation. If we're together and creating, that's all we need."
Proudly local, proudly Dubai
Reflecting on her own career, Fathims speaks with pride about helping pave the way for women in street art across the region.
She has painted murals in 11 countries, transformed a nine-storey building on Yas Island and become one of the UAE's most recognisable urban artists.
"I've dreamt things that I didn't think were ever going to be achievable, and I've actually done them," she says.
Yet despite her international success, some of her fondest memories remain rooted in old Dubai, particularly the days when families could pull over on Beach Road and walk directly onto the sand for impromptu barbecues and picnics.
For both artists, preserving local voices remains central to The Workshop's mission.
Whether through screen printing, painting, community events or informal conversations, the space continues to champion homegrown creativity alongside Alserkal Avenue's internationally recognised galleries.
And if visitors are expecting a conventional art studio, they may be surprised.