Dubai: If you frequently use an e-scooter, you will now need a permit to ride it and may even need to go through a training course to get one in Dubai.

On April 28, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced the service for applying for e-scooter permits online. The application is free of cost, and is available to citizens, residents and visitors above the age of 16.

Applying for the permit can be done in a few simple steps, here is all you need to know.

Who needs an e-scooter permit?

You would need to apply for an e-scooter permit if …

You are riding an e-scooter on designated streets (For other areas such as bicycle paths or on sidewalks, the permit is not mandatory, according to the RTA).



You do not have a driving licence.



You are above the age of 16 and are a citizen, resident or visitor to Dubai.

According to new regulations issued for the use of e-scooters in Dubai, to ride an e-scooter you must be at least 16 years old.

Required documents

For UAE citizens and residents

A valid Emirates ID number.

Mobile number

For visitors:

Mobile number that is active in the UAE.

Passport details.

How to apply for the permit

Step 1: Fill out the application form

1. Visit this link to access the service: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=14371872

2. Click on the red tab labelled ‘Apply Now’.

4. You will then be presented with two options:

I have valid Emirates ID

Visitor

5. If you are a resident, type in your Emirates ID number and expiry date.

6. After filling in your Emirates ID details, type in your mobile number. You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) via SMS on your registered mobile number. Type in the OTP number within five minutes, after which it would become invalid.

7. After completing the registeration for the permit, type in your email address and choose your preferred language: English or Arabic.

8. The application form is now complete and you will be redirected to online theory lecture.

9. Now, all you need to do is complete the theory lectures online via the RTA website, pass the test and get your electronic permit online.

*If you are a visitor, the steps for the application process remains the same, except you must choose ‘visitor’ and type in your passport details and mobile number active in the UAE.

Step 2: Complete the online theory course

Once you have completed the application, you will be directed to the online portal, where you would first need to complete the online theory lectures.

The online theory lectures contain 10 topics about technical specifications and standards of scooters and users’ obligations, in addition to the areas where you are allowed to use the scooter.

The course also educates users on traffic signs, specially signs specific to e-scooter users.

Once you have completed all the 10 lectures, you can then move on to the next step.

Step 3: Take the test

The theory test can be done online after you have completed the 10 online lectures. It will take approximately 20 minutes to take the test, according to the RTA. You need to score at least 75 per cent to pass the test.

Step 4: Receive the e-scooter permit

According to the RTA call centre – 800 9090 - after passing the online theory test, you will then receive an electronic permit for the e-scooter licence through the RTA website. After obtaining the permit, you must download it and save it on your phone.

I have a driver’s licence, do I still need to apply for the e-scooter permit?

As per RTA, holders of a driving licence are exempt from obtaining an electric scooter driving permit, no matter which licensing authority issued the licence. However, they need to have their driving licence with them when driving the electric scooter and present it when required.

Dh200 fine for driving without permit

If you do not have a driver’s licence and are caught riding your e-scooter without a permit, you will be fined Dh200. According to RTA, electric scooter rental companies must ensure that the customer has a driving licence or an electric scooter driving permit before allowing them to drive.

Where can I ride my e-scooter?

You are allowed to ride e-scooters in 10 districts in Dubai, as well as most cycling and scooter lanes in the Emirate.

These include designated cycling lanes at the following locations:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai Internet City

Al Rigga

2nd of December Street

Palm Jumeirah

City Walk

You can ride e-scooters on dedicated ‘safe roads’ in the following districts:

Al Qusais

Al Mankhool

Karama

You are also allowed to drive e-scooters at all cycling and scooter lanes across Dubai, except for the following cycling tracks:

Saih Assalam

Al Qudra

Meydan

Safety rules for e-scooters

On March 31, 2022, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council’s Resolution No. 13 for 2022, which provided updated guidelines and rules for the use of bicycles, electric bikes and scooters.