19 killed as two residential buildings collapse in Morocco’s Fez

4-storey structures, home to 8 families, left 16 injured with varying degrees of severity
Dubai: Nineteen people have been killed, 15 others injured after two adjoining residential buildings collapsed overnight in the Moroccan city of Fez, authorities said on Wednesday.
The four-storey structures, home to eight families, crumbled late Tuesday into Wednesday, leaving at least 19 dead, and 16 others injured with varying degrees of severity. Local authorities confirmed that all wounded victims were transported to the University Hospital Centre in Fez for urgent medical examinations and treatment.
Search and rescue operations are continuing amid fears that more people may remain trapped beneath the debris. Emergency crews have been working through the night in an effort to locate survivors.
An immediate investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse and establish any potential responsibility, as officials seek to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox