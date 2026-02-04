GOLD/FOREX
Morocco evacuates 50,000 as floods hit northern city

Evacuees were taken in by relatives or moved to temporary shelters set up by officials

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: More than 50,000 people have been evacuated from northern Morocco as severe flooding inundated parts of Ksar El Kebir in Larache province, around 100km south of Tangier, authorities said. The interior ministry said the displacement followed days of heavy rainfall and harsh weather conditions affecting several northern provinces.

State media reported that water levels in the Loukkos River rose sharply, flooding neighbourhoods and prompting emergency evacuations. Entry into the city was restricted, with authorities allowing only outbound traffic, while electricity was cut in some areas and schools were ordered closed.

Evacuees were taken in by relatives or moved to temporary shelters set up by officials. Morocco’s weather service has warned of continued heavy rain, strong winds and snowfall at higher altitudes.

The flooding comes as extreme weather across the region has killed seven people in neighbouring Tunisia and Algeria, raising wider concerns about climate-linked disasters.

Video : AFP

