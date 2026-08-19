US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know tonight (August 19)

Here's a rundown of the developments most relevant to residents
Tensions between the US and Iran remain high nearly six months into the conflict, with Iran warning Gulf states against assisting US forces, fresh concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, continued disruption to Gulf flights and the UAE pushing back on false claims about visa cancellations. Here are the key updates to know tonight
UAE dismisses visa and financial-aid rumours
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, dismissed reports claiming the UAE was cancelling workers' residency visas or providing financial facilities to Iran, calling them false information circulated as part of what he described as "desperate media campaigns."
Gargash said the UAE remains focused on navigating regional developments and "preparing for what comes next" rather than being distracted by such claims.
Flying from the UAE today? Check your flight status
Airlines including Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai continue to operate selected regional services, but cancellations and delays remain on some routes as the latest escalation keeps pressure on Gulf aviation.
Emirates has cancelled two Dubai-Bahrain flights, and Air Arabia has cancelled services to Kuwait and Bahrain. Several delays are being reported at Dubai International Airport (DXB), and Etihad has extended cancellations on several Abu Dhabi-Bahrain services until August 21.
The situation remains fluid, with airlines reviewing schedules as regional security conditions change. Passengers should check their individual flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for their journey.
Airfares could stay elevated through 2026
A new report by Tourise and Oxford Economics warns that UAE airfares could remain elevated for much of 2026, as disruption to Gulf airspace, airline capacity and fuel markets takes months to unwind.
Even under a relatively positive resolution, global airfares could stay 5 to 10 per cent above pre-war expectations, with a prolonged crisis pushing prices significantly higher. Dubai and Abu Dhabi sit at the centre of a major global aviation corridor — around 14 per cent of global transit traffic passes through Gulf hub airports, and roughly a fifth of Europe-Asia travel typically connects through the region, the report said.
Iran warns Gulf states against assisting US forces
Iran's armed forces warned Gulf countries against assisting the US military, with chief of staff Ali Abdollahi saying "any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation," according to Iran's Mehr news agency.
The warning comes as the USS George Washington aircraft carrier is redeployed to the Middle East to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln.
Wider regional picture
Iraq has asked Iran to grant Iraqi oil exports passing through the Strait of Hormuz "special status," a request made by parliament speaker Haibat Al Halbousi during talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in Baghdad. Separately, Ghalibaf said the US was seeking an "honourable exit" from the region, describing a "new regional order" in which foreign powers' influence is diminishing.
A NATO official told Reuters the alliance is prepared to respond to any threat and will "always do what is necessary to defend all allies," following a Financial Times report that Iran had allegedly considered targeting US military facilities in Europe.
Nearly six months into the war, Trump appears to be relying on continued economic and naval pressure rather than an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, while Tehran has signalled it is prepared to keep fighting if the pressure continues — a standoff that has already strained US military resources and severely restricted shipping through Hormuz.