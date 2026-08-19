Gulf airlines are operating selected routes amid regional tensions
Dubai: Flying from the UAE today? Airlines including Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai are continuing to operate selected regional services, but cancellations and delays remain on some routes as the latest escalation in the US-Iran conflict keeps pressure on Gulf aviation.
Emirates has cancelled two Dubai-Bahrain flights, while Air Arabia has cancelled services to Kuwait and Bahrain. Several delays are being reported at Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Etihad has also extended cancellations on several Abu Dhabi-Bahrain services until August 21.
For UAE travellers, the situation remains fluid, with airlines reviewing schedules as regional security conditions change. Passengers should check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport and allow additional time for their journey.
The latest escalation comes as the UAE says its air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said assessments showed the missiles were targeting maritime navigation.
Both fell into the sea, with the first landing outside UAE territorial waters and the second within the country's territorial waters. There was no impact on land. The UAE has also ordered a halt to all activities, trade exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice.
Diplomatic efforts have also suffered another setback, with US President Donald Trump saying there are no talks with Iran under way or planned.
Tehran says the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington meets its conditions. Brent crude finished Tuesday above $91 a barrel, as concerns grow over the potential length of disruption to energy supplies. For airlines, the continuing uncertainty means flight schedules and routes can change at short notice.
Etihad
Etihad Airways is operating some Abu Dhabi-Bahrain and Abu Dhabi-Kuwait services.
EY643/EY644: Abu Dhabi-Bahrain — scheduled
EY641/EY642, EY645/EY646 and EY647/EY648: cancelled until August 21
EY653/EY654: Abu Dhabi-Kuwait/Kuwait-Abu Dhabi — scheduled
Etihad said it is assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements, including reaccommodation on other services.
Emirates
Emirates has reported the following Dubai-Bahrain services:
EK835: cancelled
EK837: cancelled
EK839: scheduled
The status of some Dubai-Kuwait flights was unavailable at the latest check. Emirates said flight information would be available 24 hours before departure.
The airline has also said Dubai-bound passengers can change their travel dates without a fee an unlimited number of times under measures introduced on August 10. Fare and tax differences may still apply.
Passengers should check Emirates' latest flight information before travelling to the airport.
flydubai
flydubai said flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled.
The airline is nevertheless advising passengers to check their flight status, complete online check-in where available and allow extra time to reach Dubai International Airport.
Passengers departing Dubai on flydubai should arrive at least four hours before departure.
Current delays from DXB include:
FZ157: Dubai-Beirut — delayed
FZ539: Dubai-Kathmandu — delayed
Air Arabia
Air Arabia has reported cancellations on several UAE-Bahrain and UAE-Kuwait services.
G9068: Sharjah-Kuwait — cancelled
G9124: Sharjah-Kuwait — cancelled
G9107: Sharjah-Bahrain — cancelled
3L020: Abu Dhabi-Kuwait — cancelled
UAE residents travelling to India should continue to allow extra time at airports, with enhanced security measures in place at several major airports until August 20.
Additional screening and higher passenger volumes are expected at airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
Travellers should allow extra time for check-in, baggage drop, security screening and boarding.
Travelling to Saudi Arabia? Check your documents before leaving.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation has instructed airlines to ensure passengers have the documents required to enter or leave the Kingdom and reach their final destination or transit point.
Travellers should check the latest entry, exit and transit requirements through official channels, particularly if their journey involves a connection in another country.
Several international airlines continue to suspend or adjust flights involving Dubai and other destinations across the Middle East.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until mid-January 2027.
British Airways: Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman services suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai resumption pushed back to October 24.
Scoot: Singapore-Jeddah suspended until September 12.
Air France: Dubai and Beirut services temporarily adjusted or suspended.
KLM: Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai flights suspended until September 6. The airline is also avoiding Iranian, Iraqi and Israeli airspace and parts of the Arabian Gulf.
Turkish Airlines: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman services have resumed, while flights to Iran remain suspended.
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Doha services have resumed, but Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2.
Lufthansa Group: Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai remain suspended until September 13. Several other regional services remain on hold until October 24.
Airlines are continuing to review their operations, flight paths and schedules as the regional security situation changes.
Some carriers have suspended or adjusted services as a precaution, while others continue to operate selected regional routes.
The continuing disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, combined with wider regional security concerns, is adding to uncertainty for airlines operating across the Gulf.
As a result, a route operating today could still face a delay, cancellation or schedule change at short notice.
If you are flying from the UAE today:
Check your flight status before leaving home.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying flydubai from Dubai, arrive at least four hours before departure.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Complete online check-in where available.
Keep your contact details updated to receive airline alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Check official airline and airport advisories before travelling.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.