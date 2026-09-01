Officers joined pupils and parents as schools reopened for the 2026–2027 academic year
Abu Dhabi Police welcomed pupils back to classrooms with gifts and awareness messages as the new academic year began, combining the celebrations with efforts to strengthen traffic safety around schools.
The initiative was carried out by the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, with members of the We Are All Police programme joining pupils as they returned to school for the 2026–2027 academic year.
Brigadier Suhail Sayyah Al Mazrouei, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department in Abu Dhabi, said the force was keen to maintain a field presence and share the start-of-year atmosphere with pupils and their parents, while intensifying awareness efforts and strengthening road safety around schools.
In Al Dhafra, Colonel Saif Mohammed Naif Al Ameri, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department, said the back-to-school initiative was part of a programme of field and awareness efforts designed to keep traffic moving smoothly and protect pupils.
The initiative coincided with the return of pupils across the UAE for the 2026–2027 academic year, which officially began on August 31. The Ministry of Education’s approved calendar sets the end of the school year for July 2, 2027.