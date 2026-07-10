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UAE Ministry of Interior issues six key safety checks for motorists before long-distance travel

Ministry urges vital vehicle checks to prevent breakdowns on long trips

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE Ministry of Interior issues six key safety checks for motorists before long-distance travel
MoI

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has issued six safety recommendations for motorists travelling by road, urging drivers to carry out essential vehicle checks before setting off to help ensure their safety and prevent breakdowns during their journeys.

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The ministry advised motorists to keep up with routine vehicle maintenance and inspect the engine's cooling system before travelling.

It also urged drivers to check that tyres and brakes are in good condition, ensure all vehicle lights and turn indicators are functioning properly, verify the radiator water level to help prevent overheating and mechanical failures, and inspect engine oil before beginning their trip.

The ministry said the precautionary measures are intended to improve road safety and ensure vehicles are roadworthy before undertaking long-distance travel.

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