The ministry urged prospective buyers to ensure they meet the licensing requirements
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has called on visitors wishing to purchase and license firearms during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 to submit their applications in advance through the ministry's website or smart app.
The exhibition will run from August 28 to September 6, and the ministry said applications for firearm purchases and licences must be completed electronically before attending the event.
Under the licensing requirements, UAE nationals must be at least 21 years old to apply. Non-UAE nationals are required to provide a no-objection certificate issued by the competent authorities in their home country and authenticated by their country's embassy in the UAE.
The ministry urged prospective buyers to ensure they meet the licensing requirements and complete the application process through its official digital platforms ahead of the exhibition.