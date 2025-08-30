Drivers with under 24 points can reduce 8 points via Abu Dhabi Police courses
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have announced that drivers can benefit from traffic point reduction programs during the Hunting and Equestrian Expo 2025 (ADIHEX).
The workshops and courses will be held at Hall 12 from August 30 to September 7, 2025, the police said in a social media post.
Traffic point reduction: Drivers with fewer than 24 points on their licence can reduce 8 points by participating in the educational courses. Registration fee: Dh800.
Licence revocation course: Drivers with 24 points may have their licence revoked but can enrol in educational programs after paying the course fees. Registration fee: Dh2,400.
The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to promote road safety and responsible driving through awareness and education.
ADIHEX, an annual showcase of hunting, equestrian, and heritage preservation, attracts over 100,000 visitors from more than 40 countries. The 2025 edition features 15 sectors, including Falconry, Hunting Tourism & Safari, Veterinary Products, Equestrian, Arts & Crafts, RVs & Caravans, Fishing & Marine Sports, and Hunting & Camping Equipment.
This year, four new sectors—Camels, Arabian Saluki, Knives, and Souq—highlight regional heritage, hunting traditions, and artisanal products. Visitors can explore and purchase hunting gear, connect with manufacturers, and participate in competitions with prizes offered by sponsors.
ADIHEX 2025 offers a comprehensive platform for heritage, innovation, and adventure, combining education, culture, and lifestyle experiences under one roof.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox