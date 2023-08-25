Dubai: A motorcyclist has been fined Dh50,000 and slapped with 23 black points on his traffic record for recklessly driving in Dubai.
The Dubai Police said they apprehended a young man riding his motorcycle recklessly, performing stunts riding on ‘one wheel’ on Dubai roads.
Earlier, Dubai Police also issued a fine of Dh50,000 and 23 black points to a motorist who drove reckelessy on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The arrest occurred following the circulation of a video on social media platforms capturing his dangerous behaviour.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that within a short period, the police patrols located and arrested the individual responsible for reckless driving following the circulation of a video on social media platforms.
Dangerous stunt
“The video captured a motorcyclist engaging in dangerous behaviour, riding amidst vehicles and performing stunts on one wheel, putting his safety and the safety of other road users at serious risk,” he noted.
Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui further emphasised that the motorcyclist’s aggressive behaviour led to the enforcement of Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning traffic violations and the impoundment of vehicles, which aims to safeguard lives and properties and effectively confront reckless drivers who endanger their own lives and the lives of others.
He also pointed out that 22,115 violations were issued against motorcycles in the emirate, along with the confiscation of 858 motorcycles over the past seven months.
Warning
The Director of the General Department of Traffic issued a stern warning against the reckless and dangerous conduct of motorcycles on roads, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy towards individuals who put their own lives or the lives of others at risk.
Furthermore, he highlighted that at least 80 per cent of those who engage in such behaviour have been involved in serious accidents leading to fatalities or severe injuries.
Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui encouraged community members to promptly report reckless drivers or violations by contacting (901) or via the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police smart app.