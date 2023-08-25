Dubai: If you are driving this morning, be careful as the Met office has issued a fog alert in Abu Dhabi and some parts of Dubai. Residents of Dubai and Sharjah can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather today.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi area. Fog was reported over Arjan, Abu Al Abyad Island in Abu Dhabi and in Al Mirfa, Bada Dafas, Al Dhafrah region this morning. Motorists urged to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy weather today. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some areas especially Westward with a chance of fog or mist formation tomorrow as well.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 37°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 24.7°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 48.2°C in Um Azimul in Al Ain at 3.30pm.
Humidity will be high at 55-70 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 40-55 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime in the Southeast to Northwest direction at a speed 10 – 25 reaching 40km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea.