Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced to hold auction for the distinguished number plates on September 2
The special number plates (AA70), (Y96), (Z43), (S888), (W22222), (X7777), (X300), and (W10000) highlight a pack of 90 special vehicle licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming 113th open auction. Number plates on offer at this auction, which is the second public auction in 2023, bear (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes.
The bidding will start on Saturday, September 2. Registration of bidders starts on Monday, August 28. The auction is scheduled for 4:30pm at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai.
How to participate
Interested bidders can also register for the auction through RTA’s website, Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha. With limited seats available priority will be given to bidders and hence it is recommended to pre-register for the auction. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2:00pm.
The selling of number plates is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 at the customers’ happiness centres. Payment can also be made online with a credit card or the Dubai Drive app.