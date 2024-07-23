Dubai: Motorists in Ras Al Khaimah who rack up the maximum number of black points – 24, should be prepared to face the consequences.
In a recent social media post, Ras Al Khaimah Police outlined the escalating penalties drivers can expect for reaching the maximum traffic point limit, with increasing licence suspension periods and mandatory training courses depending on the severity of the situation and whether the driver holds a probationary licence.
Licence suspension
According to Ras Al Khaimah Police, a motorist who accumulates 24 black points faces more stringent corrective measures with repeat offences. This is how the police address instances where a motorist collects the maximum black points:
First instance
• The driving licence will be seized and suspended for three months.
• The driver is exempt from the suspension if they complete a training course at an institute accredited by the relevant authorities.
Second instance
• The driving licence will be seized and suspended for six months.
• The driver must undergo a training course at Belhasa Driving Centre. Passing a training course at an accredited driving institute is required.
Third instance
• The driving licence will be seized and suspended for one year.
• The driver must undergo a training course at Belhasa Driving Center. Passing a training course at an accredited driving institute is required.
Surrendering your licence
Motorists are also required to surrender their licence, and failing to do so also attracts financial penalties.
Fines for not surrendering a driver's licence
First violation - Dh1,000
Second violation - Dh2,000
Third violation - Dh3,000
If the driver has received a probationary licence and reaches the cumulative limit of traffic points, this is the penalty they face:
• The driving licence will be seized and suspended for six months.
The driver is exempt from the suspension if they complete a training course at an accredited driving education institute.
• If the maximum number of traffic points is reached a second time during the probationary period, the driving licence will be cancelled and the driver may not reapply for the examination until one year has passed from the date of the licence cancellation.