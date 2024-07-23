Licence suspension

According to Ras Al Khaimah Police, a motorist who accumulates 24 black points faces more stringent corrective measures with repeat offences. This is how the police address instances where a motorist collects the maximum black points:

First instance

• The driving licence will be seized and suspended for three months.

• The driver is exempt from the suspension if they complete a training course at an institute accredited by the relevant authorities.

Second instance

• The driving licence will be seized and suspended for six months.

• The driver must undergo a training course at Belhasa Driving Centre. Passing a training course at an accredited driving institute is required.

Third instance

• The driving licence will be seized and suspended for one year.

• The driver must undergo a training course at Belhasa Driving Center. Passing a training course at an accredited driving institute is required.

Surrendering your licence

Motorists are also required to surrender their licence, and failing to do so also attracts financial penalties.

Fines for not surrendering a driver's licence

First violation - Dh1,000

Second violation - Dh2,000

Third violation - Dh3,000

If the driver has received a probationary licence and reaches the cumulative limit of traffic points, this is the penalty they face: