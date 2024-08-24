The unique initiative is aimed at highlighting the significance of purebred hunting dogs and fostering a connection between the new generation and their rich ancestral heritage.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX will be held from August 31 to September 8, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, celebrating the blending of deep Emirati cultural traditions with cutting-edge innovation and technology across 11 diverse sectors.

Symbol of wild hunting

A highlight of this year’s event is the Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest. One of the world’s oldest and most revered dog breeds, the Arabian Saluki stands as a symbol of wild hunting and desert traditions in the Middle East.

Known for its grace, speed, and intelligence, this distinctive breed has been a faithful companion to the Bedouin people for over 5,000 years, serving as both a hunter and guardian. The Saluki’s agility and loyalty have made it an integral part of hunting and racing traditions, especially within the Arabian Peninsula.

Saluki Centre

The Arabian Saluki Centre was established in Abu Dhabi in 2001 alongside the Emirates Falconers Club, marking the first facility of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region and the Middle East, to revive the tradition of desert hunting using Saluki dogs, a cherished aspect of desert heritage.

The Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest is a unique initiative designed to promote interest in purebred hunting dogs and to strengthen the new generation’s connection to their ancestral heritage and traditions and to serve as a testament to this unique bond.

Saluki name

With its origin steeped in history, this fascinating dog’s name is believed to be derived from the city of Saluk in Yemen or the Bani Saluk tribe. Renowned for its endurance and elegance, the Saluki can reach speeds up to 75 kilometres per hour, maintaining this pace over distances up to almost five kilometres.

The breed is cherished for its unique physical characteristics, including a slender body, deep chest, long legs, and two distinct coat types: ‘Al Hoss’ (smooth) and ‘Aryash’ (feathery).

The beauty contest

The Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest, held during ADIHEX, is more than a beauty pageant. It celebrates the essence of the Saluki by focusing on the dog’s personality, skills, reflexes, and sensory response. Unlike typical dog competitions, this contest evaluates the Saluki’s breed characteristics, behaviour, overall appearance, structure, hunting skills, and psychological traits. Judging criteria include the dog’s gait, head, eyes, mouth, ears, coat, colour, and general impression.

The Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest is an integral part of ADIHEX’s mission to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the UAE and the wider Arab world. This contest not only showcases the beauty and abilities of the Saluki but also plays a vital role in raising awareness about the importance of preserving traditional hunting practices and the Saluki’s role in them.

Contest categories

This year’s competition will feature four categories: ‘Smooth (Hoss) Males,’ ‘Feathery (Aryash) Males,’ ‘Smooth (Hoss) Females,’ and ‘Feathery (Aryash) Females.’ The event is scheduled to take place during ADIHEX 2024, and, per the rules, participants must ensure their dogs are healthy, microchipped, and vaccinated.

The Saluki’s enduring legacy is celebrated through this competition, which draws participants and spectators from across the region and beyond. It provides a platform for Saluki enthusiasts to connect, share their passion, and celebrate a breed that has remained virtually unchanged for millennia, reflecting the diverse hunting landscapes and traditions of the Middle East.

ADIHEX activities