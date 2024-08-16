Largest edition

ADIHEX 2024 promises to be the largest edition yet, featuring a wide array of outdoor adventure activities and showcasing the latest trends in outdoor leisure equipment and related activities. It will host thousands of brands across 11 diverse sectors, offering something for every enthusiast. Visitors can explore everything from falconry, hunting, equestrian sports, veterinary products, fishing and marine sports, environmental preservation, cultural heritage, arts and crafts, to cutting-edge technology and innovation.

One of the highlights of ADIHEX 2024 is the Outdoor Leisure Vehicle & Equipment section, where enthusiasts can discover cutting-edge RVs and camping gear from leading global brands. Exhibitors will present their latest models and innovations, catering to both seasoned adventurers and newcomers alike.

Camping gear

Visitors can dive into a vast selection of camping gear, from ultralight tents and comfortable sleeping bags to portable cooking equipment. Visitors can also try on high-quality outdoor apparel and footwear, and attend expert talks, and hands-on workshops. Families can enjoy friendly activities, interactive exhibits, and exclusive show discounts. Whether seasoned campers or new to the RV lifestyle, there’s something for everyone. This is a chance to gear up for the next outdoor adventure.

Live demonstrations

ADIHEX will feature live demonstrations and interactive exhibits across various sectors, including falconry, hunting, equestrian sports, and of course, RVs and caravans. Visitors can engage with the latest technologies, participate in workshops, and witness thrilling demonstrations that highlight the intersection of tradition and innovation in outdoor pursuits.

Whether you are an avid adventurer, a nature enthusiast, or simply curious about the latest trends in outdoor leisure, ADIHEX 2024 promises something for everyone, and tickets are now available online for the largest edition of this prestigious exhibition.

Visit the ADIHEX website and join us at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, from August 31 to September 8, 2024, and embark on your next great adventure.

About ADIHEX