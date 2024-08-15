Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced that 75% of pavilions for the Al Ain Book Festival 2024 have been booked, just one week after opening the registration period.

The 15th edition of the Al Ain Book Festival 2024 will take place from November 18 to 24 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

The Centre revealed that, for the first time in its history, the festival is offering a 10% discount to exhibitors and participants who register before 16 August, with registration scheduled to close on September 16.

The initiative aims to strengthen support offered to publishing houses, increase their participation in the event, provide an ideal platform to showcase their new releases, promote authors and creators, and facilitate their access to a wider audience. The event celebrates Emirati and Arab creatives with a range of innovative activities and events targeting families, youth, and children. This aligns with the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to promote culture within the community, establish cultural connections with other societies, and strengthen the status of the Arabic language.

Rich calendar

“With its rich calendar of events, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre seeks to strengthen partnerships with publishing houses and provide ample opportunities to support them,” said Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC.

“With that in mind, we are pleased to open the early registration period for the Al Ain Book Festival’s upcoming edition, and offer a 10% discount for publishing houses and exhibitors. We hope this initiative makes it easier for them to participate in the event and present the best possible experiences for festivalgoers. Moreover, we reaffirm our commitment to developing the publishing industry and promoting culture in our community,” he added.

Who can participate

Conditions for publishing houses to register for Al Ain Book Festival include being based in the UAE, possessing a valid license for private companies, and adhering to all terms and conditions for participating. Registration can be done online via the exhibitor portal at: https://exhibitors.adbookfair.com.