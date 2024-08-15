Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has unveiled an updated edition of the Dubai Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising Manual in collaboration with Dubai Municipality and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The release of this Manual underscores the collaborative efforts of the RTA and its partners to streamline government systems and procedures, aligning them with the aspirations of the leadership and the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. These initiatives aim to cement Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and finance, as well as an ideal platform for investment in OOH advertising.

RTA highlighted the significant presence of the OOH advertising sector in Dubai, which rests on a robust and promising foundation. The manual fosters an environment that encourages companies and investors to increase their advertising expenditure and compete in promoting their products and showcasing their brands.

Collective effort

The updated Manual is the product of a collective effort involving experts and specialists from the RTA, Dubai Municipality, and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. The revision process included the involvement of a global consulting firm with expertise in OOH advertising and traffic safety.

The manual features several enhancements, such as improved site planning for advertisements, elevated traffic safety standards, updated spacing criteria between billboards and intersections, standardised design elements, the introduction of pilot areas, and new procedures for the construction of billboards and commercial signage.

The updated manual incorporates many innovative aspects that have yet to be implemented in other leading cities worldwide, particularly in terms of standardising design criteria, aesthetic elements, and regional landscaping that reflect Dubai’s unique identity.

Artistic forms

The manual also includes a variety of geometric and artistic forms to support advertisers in the creative and innovative application process while streamlining the work of inspectors in monitoring companies’ compliance with advertising regulations in Dubai.

The updates to the manual include the addition of new zones in Dubai designated for OOH advertising, as well as the expansion of digital advertising, in line with Dubai’s growth aspirations for the near future.

These updates also consider the standardisation and unique identity of the Emirate, as well as the strategic distribution of billboard locations, focusing on asset blending and diversifying billboard types to achieve optimal investment returns.

Enhanced guidelines

The Dubai OOH Advertising Manual offers enhanced guidelines for advertisers to explore their creative potential using new advertising media such as 3D ads, drones, modern lighting, and laser technology, while prioritising the safety and security of pedestrians and road users.