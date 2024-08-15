“Today, India proudly marks its 78th Independence Day, a testament to the nation’s incredible developmental journey. As we celebrate this significant milestone, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my friend Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and to the Indian people. The UAE remains dedicated to reinforcing our friendship, advancing our bilateral cooperation, and fostering strong bonds across all facets of our enduring partnership. Wishing our Indian friends a joyous Independence Day”.