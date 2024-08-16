Dubai: More than 80 per cent of commercial disputes in Dubai were resolved amicably this year, with each case taking an average of just 13 days to settle.

According to Dubai Courts’ Amicable Dispute Resolution Centre, a total of 1,239 disputes were resolved through mutual agreements in the first six months of the year, with settlements reaching Dh20.2 billion.

Besides, electronic requests at the centre were processed within an average of two hours, demonstrating high efficiency.

“This accomplishment demonstrates the emirate’s remarkable progress in adopting alternative litigation methods as an effective means of resolving commercial disputes,” said Judge Khalid Al Hosani, head of the Courts of First Instance in Dubai Courts.

High-level legal services

He said the success in dispute redressal reinforces Dubai’s commitment to provide high-level legal services that meet the needs of the business community, contributing to creating an attractive and competitive investment climate. He added that enhancing the use of alternative litigation methods is part of a broader vision to develop Dubai’s legal infrastructure, ensuring greater efficiency and transparency.

Ibrahim Al Hosani, executive director of the Notary Public, Settlement, and Execution Sector, said the achievement by the Amicable Dispute Resolution Centre is the result of Dubai’s continuous efforts to enhance a legal environment that aligns with global aspirations.

Stability

“We work hard to ensure that Dubai Courts are a role model in amicable settlement, striving to provide a flexible and effective legal environment that attracts investments and offers the necessary stability for business growth.

“Our aim is to be at the forefront of global cities in providing settlement services in innovative and integrated ways, contributing to our vision of offering efficient and transparent legal services that support sustainable development and reinforce Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for investors worldwide.”

Key outcomes

Issa bin Tamim, director of the Amicable Dispute Resolution Centre, reported several key outcomes, including the settlement of 380 disputes within expert consultations, with reports submitted accordingly.