Dubai: In just three years, Harnidh Kaur Sodhi, a 14-year-old girl in Dubai, has become an internet sensation with her fleet-footed dance moves, amassing over 8 million followers across her social media platforms.

Her reels and shorts have captured the hearts of millions globally with the views on her YouTube channel alone going over a whopping 2 billion.

In an interview with Gulf News, the Indian expat said that she had started shaking a leg as soon as she could walk. “I think I started dancing when I was around two. I would be dancing all the time,” she said with a giggle.

In community events and school programmes, little Harnidh would always find a spot in the front row and she was always appreciated for never missing a beat.

But it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that her talent found a broader audience. Stuck at home soon after her family moved to Dubai, she turned to tutorial videos to refine her skills. “I used to learn from YouTube and just dance freestyle,” she said.

That is when her mother, Simardeep Kaur Sodhi, encouraged her to start a social media account, aptly named “Beats with Harnidh.”

In July 2021, Harnidh started posting her dance videos online, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. What began as a fun activity quickly evolved into a serious endeavour on multiple platforms, which Harnidh credits to the encouragement from her mother.

From humble beginnings to viral stardom

The initial days were modest, with only a handful of videos and a small following. When she crossed a dozen videos on YouTube, she had only 75 subscribers. But her unique style and energetic performances soon caught the attention of more netizens. Her first viral video featured her signature fast footwork, a style that continues to define her dance persona.

Then there was no looking back. Reels after reels, shorts after shorts started gathering millions of views and likes. When she danced the foot-tapping hook steps of Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the Indian movie RRR, Harnidh was featured by many Indian media outlets.

That video has received 68.5m views on Instagram and 66m views on YouTube so far.

Many of her viral dance videos show Harnidh’s fast-moving footwork. Ask her about the secret behind her energetic leg moves, pat comes her reply. “The vegetarian food that my mom makes!”

Harnidh’s mother, affectionately referred to as her “momager,” [mom manager] plays a crucial role in her success. “My mom chooses the songs, helps with shooting, and is the driving force behind everything,” said Harnidh who has been editing her videos, sometimes with some help from her elder brother Harnaman Singh Sodhi.

This family collaboration extends to her father, Vardeep Singh Sodhi

who also helps with filming, especially the comedy videos featuring Harnidh and Harnaman.

Interestingly, some of the comedy videos featuring the siblings are also equally popular with millions of views and likes. One such video has amassed 87m views, the highest views on her YouTube channel so far.

Balancing stardom with school

Being a social media star comes with its challenges, especially for a teenager. Harnidh is a ninth-grade student at JSS International School in Dubai. Balancing her studies with her demanding dance schedule requires meticulous planning.

“I have a checklist or a to-do list that I follow rigorously,” she explained. Her day typically starts at 5:45am, juggling school and dance rehearsals in the evenings.

Her hard work has paid off, not just in terms of followers but also in recognition. Harnidh has been nominated for prestigious awards, including the Filmfare Middle East awards, an achievement she credits to seizing opportunities and her proactive approach. Another major achievement came as a chance to deliver a TEDx speech.

Collaborations and dreams

From being a nervous kid who was conscious about people watching her when she danced in public places, Harnidh has now grown to enjoy and appreciate all the attention that she gets from the people around and all her followers in the virtual world. “It is so heartwarming to be loved and appreciated by so many people.”

One of the highlights of Harnidh’s journey has been collaborating with well-known figures in the dance community. She has worked with Awez Darbar, a leading dance influencer in India with over 43 million followers, popular Sri Lankan singer Yohani and the famous LED show troupe Shines Creed, to name a few. “I never thought I would connect with such big people who are so nice and encouraging,” said an excited Harnidh.

Her dream collaborations include Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Nora Fatehi, and she aspires to perform on grand stages like Coachella.

Despite her young age, Harnidh has big ambitions. She dreams of appearing on billboards, acting in Bollywood and Hollywood films, and continuing to entertain and inspire her massive audience. “It is my mother’s dream as well,” she said.

As she looks to the future, Harnidh continues to focus on improving her skills. She said she wishes to receive formal training in various dance styles, including classical and hip-hop, to further hone her skills. “I am a self-taught or rather a social media-taught dancer. I want to get trained in different forms of dance.”

Staying authentic in digital age

One striking aspect of Harnidh’s online presence is her authenticity. Unlike many influencers who rely heavily on make-up and filters, she prefers to present herself naturally. “I don’t like make-up very much. I just put it on for special events. In my reels I mostly use only my lip gloss,” the teenager said.

Her habit of wearing her eyeglasses is also a unique feature of her videos. Recently, she wore a pair of Meta smart glasses to shoot a dance video in which her mirror image is seen. The video, which confused several followers about the placement of the camera, is her latest hit with 23.7m views on Instagram, followed by 22.6m views for Vicky Kaushal’s popular number Tauba Tauba.

Managing the pressure

Despite her rapid rise to fame, Harnidh remains grounded. She acknowledges the pressures but also finds ways to manage them. Breaks are essential, especially during exam periods or after injuries. “When I have exams and projects, I take breaks,” she said. In times of illness or injury, such as a broken hand or muscle spasms, she communicates openly with her followers, ensuring that they understand her need for rest. She also finds time for her passions in sports such as swimming and playing handball and basketball.

Harnidh also emphasised the importance of enjoying the process and not getting bogged down by comparisons. “Just be yourself and never stop having fun. You don’t have to compare yourself with anyone else. Follow your passion, stay true to yourself, and always enjoy the journey,” she said in her message for aspiring influencers of her age.