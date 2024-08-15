Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the First-Class Medal of Independence to Kariuki Mugwe, the former Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country.

The medal was conferred in appreciation of Ambassador Mugwe’s efforts during his tenure, which contributed to the development and advancement of bilateral relations across various fields.

Dr. Salem Al Naqbi, the UAE Ambassador to Nairobi and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme and UN-Habitat, presented the medal to Mugwe during a meeting held at the UAE Embassy in Nairobi.

During the meeting, the UAE Ambassador stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen relations with the Republic of Kenya in all areas.

He also expressed his wishes of success to Mugwe in his future duties, and commended his role in strengthening the distinct relations between the UAE and the Republic of Kenya during his tenure.

For his part, Mugwe expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and commended the bilateral relations between the two countries.