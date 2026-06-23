Ask Gulf News: How to apply for the UAE Green Visa for skilled workers in Dubai

Step-by-step guide to eligibility, documents and fees for Dubai applicants
Dubai: Highly skilled professionals in the UAE can apply for the UAE Green Visa, a five-year residence permit introduced as part of the country's updated visa system in 2022. The visa offers greater flexibility and allows holders to sponsor close family members while benefiting from a longer grace period if their residency is cancelled.
What are the benefits?
The Green Visa is valid for five years and can be renewed. Key benefits include:
The ability to sponsor first-degree relatives.
A grace period of up to six months after visa cancellation, allowing residents more time to remain in the UAE.
Who can apply?
The UAE offers Green Residency under three categories:
Skilled workers
Self-employed individuals
Investors or business partners
If you already hold a UAE residence visa, it is recommended not to cancel it until your Green Residence permit has been approved.
Eligibility requirements
To qualify as a skilled worker, you must:
Hold a skilled worker permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) under a valid employment contract, or work for a government, semi-government, or free zone entity.
Be classified under skill levels 1, 2, or 3 in MOHRE's occupational classification system.
Hold at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification.
Earn a minimum monthly salary of Dh15,000.
Documents required
Prepare the following documents:
Passport copy valid for at least six months.
Recent passport-sized photograph.
MOHRE work permit.
Employment contract (for government, semi-government, or free zone employees).
Salary certificate or bank statement.
Additional documents may be requested depending on your application.
How to apply in Dubai
Applicants can submit their application through an Amer Centre or online through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai portal.
Fees
The work visa application fee is Dh200, plus 5 per cent VAT.
If the applicant is already inside the UAE, additional charges apply:
Knowledge Dirham: Dh10
Innovation Dirham: Dh10
In-country application fee: Dh500
The final amount may vary depending on the applicant's circumstances and any additional requirements.