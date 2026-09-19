Residents urged to verify agencies through MoHRE before hiring domestic workers
Dubai: Dubai Police has warned residents against fake advertisements and unlicensed recruitment offices offering domestic workers, saying apparently attractive prices could expose families to fraud, financial losses and other risks.
In a video shared on social media, police cautioned that a single anonymous advertisement could be the beginning of a scam designed to steal money from people seeking to hire domestic workers.
Domestic worker recruitment advertisements may offer tempting prices, Dubai Police said, but some are fraudulent and intended to deceive prospective employers.
Police warned that dealing with unlicensed recruitment offices could result in people losing both their money and their legal rights, while potentially exposing them to legal consequences.
Hiring workers through illegal channels could also create risks for families and their homes, including the possibility of theft and other security concerns, the video said.
Dubai Police urged residents not to be swayed solely by unusually low prices, warning that what initially appears to be a cheaper option could ultimately prove far more costly.
Before hiring a domestic worker or transferring any money, residents should verify that the recruitment agency is licensed and approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).
The ministry’s official website provides a searchable list of authorised recruitment agencies, allowing residents to check an office’s status before entering into an agreement or making payments.
“Don’t be misled by a low price,” Dubai Police said in the awareness video, urging the public to rely on official sources before trusting recruitment offers.
Police said verifying agencies before completing transactions could help protect residents against fraud and contribute to a safer community.