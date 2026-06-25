Dubai Premier Padel P1 returns: Dates, tickets and all you need to know

Early-bird tickets are now available for Dubai’s biggest padel event
Padel has become one of the UAE’s fastest-growing sports, attracting everyone from casual players and fitness enthusiasts to professional athletes. With new courts opening across the country and participation continuing to rise, the sport has quickly evolved into a major part of the UAE’s sporting landscape.
Now, fans will have the chance to watch some of the world’s biggest padel stars compete live as Dubai Premier Padel P1 returns to the city later this year.
Taking place from November 8 to 15 at Hamdan Sports Complex, the tournament will bring together many of the sport’s highest-ranked men’s and women’s players for a week of elite competition. As part of the international Premier Padel circuit, the event is considered one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments and is expected to attract competitors and spectators from around the world.
From powerful smashes and lightning-fast rallies to dramatic match-winning points, the tournament promises an action-packed experience for both dedicated padel fans and those discovering the sport for the first time.
Those planning to attend can currently take advantage of a limited-time early-bird promotion
The event comes as padel continues to experience rapid growth across the UAE, with participation levels rising and demand for courts remaining high. The return of Dubai Premier Padel P1 gives local fans the opportunity to watch the sport’s elite compete without leaving the country.
Details at a glance
Event: Dubai Premier Padel P1
Venue: Hamdan Sports Complex, Dubai
Dates: November 8–15, 2026
Offer: Up to 20% off early-bird tickets
Offer valid until: July 19, 2026
Tickets: Available through the official Dubai Premier Padel website
Whether you’re a regular player, a long-time fan or simply curious about the sport everyone seems to be talking about, Dubai Premier Padel P1 promises a week of world-class action featuring some of the biggest names in the game.