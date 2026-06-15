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EDGE and Safran sign strategic cooperation deal to expand defence and aerospace collaboration

New pact to drive joint development of advanced defence tech and smart weapons

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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EDGE and Safran sign strategic cooperation deal to expand defence and aerospace collaboration

EDGE, the UAE’s leading advanced technology and defence group, today announced the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Safran, the French aerospace and defence leader, during Eurosatory 2026. 

The agreement establishes a structured framework to expand and deepen collaboration between the two groups, opening broader avenues for joint initiatives across their respective business portfolios.

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EDGE and Safran are already collaborating on several programmes in the fields of defence electronics, smart weapons, and other critical sectors, building on Safran’s more than three decades of presence in the United Arab Emirates.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement is expected to further strengthen this partnership by extending its scope to encompass a wider range of equipment, capabilities, and expertise that both groups can jointly develop and deliver.

The agreement also reflects the profound transformation taking place in modern warfare, including the growing role of autonomous systems, electronic warfare, and the increasing demand for more agile and sovereign defence capabilities.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EDGE Group, said: “Safran and EDGE have built a genuine partnership founded on shared values, complementary capabilities, and a strong conviction that the best defence solutions are developed through collaboration.

“The signing of this agreement in Paris, during the week that EDGE Europe commences operations, reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared ambition to take it to even greater heights.”

For his part, Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran, said: “Safran’s long-standing presence in the United Arab Emirates provides a solid foundation for our partnership with EDGE.

“Through this Strategic Cooperation Agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to building a shared vision focused on advanced technologies and innovative solutions. By combining our complementary expertise and capabilities, Safran and EDGE aim to accelerate the development of high-value capabilities capable of addressing both current and future challenges in the aerospace and defence sectors.”

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