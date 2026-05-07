“This initiative marks a decisive step in advancing the UAE’s sovereign microelectronics capability. In partnership with the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, Lockheed Martin, and Khalifa University of Science and Technology, we are combining global expertise with national ambition to accelerate capability transfer, develop a highly specialised talent base, and embed resilient, secure supply chains within the UAE. By anchoring these capabilities locally, we are not only strengthening operational sovereignty, but also positioning the UAE as a regional hub for advanced microelectronics innovation.”

“Khalifa University is leading in the knowledge-based economy as a catalyst for economic development for the UAE," said Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University. "The dedicated R&D centre at the University that will be established with our partners will train UAE nationals in chiplet design and advanced microelectronics, and connect our research directly to industrial application. This is precisely the model the UAE needs to secure its position in the global technology value chain."

“For more than 50 years, Lockheed Martin has partnered with the UAE to bring advanced capabilities from ambition to reality. This agreement moves farther," said Daniel Mouton, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin Middle East. "It establishes the design and assembly capacity needed to place the Emirates inside the global microelectronics value chain. Chiplets are foundational to the next generation of aerospace, defence, AI and autonomous systems, and this initiative brings together UAE vision, Emirati talent and US technology partners to build capability that can serve both national priorities and wider industrial growth.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.