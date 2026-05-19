The agreement was signed during an official visit to France by UAE Minister of State
Paris: The UAE and France have signed a new defence cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening military and defence collaboration between the two countries, the UAE Ministry of Defence announced.
The agreement was signed during an official visit to France by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, who met with Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of France.
According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the meeting focused on ways to further enhance defence and strategic relations between the two friendly nations amid longstanding bilateral ties across military, security and defence sectors.
The two sides also witnessed the signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which the ministry said reflects the depth of UAE-French relations and the shared commitment of both countries to advancing military and defence cooperation.