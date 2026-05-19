GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE and France sign new defence cooperation agreement

The agreement was signed during an official visit to France by UAE Minister of State

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The two sides also witnessed the signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which the ministry said reflects the depth of UAE-French relations.
The two sides also witnessed the signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which the ministry said reflects the depth of UAE-French relations.
Social Media

Paris: The UAE and France have signed a new defence cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening military and defence collaboration between the two countries, the UAE Ministry of Defence announced.

The agreement was signed during an official visit to France by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, who met with Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of France. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the meeting focused on ways to further enhance defence and strategic relations between the two friendly nations amid longstanding bilateral ties across military, security and defence sectors.

The two sides also witnessed the signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which the ministry said reflects the depth of UAE-French relations and the shared commitment of both countries to advancing military and defence cooperation.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit rappel out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk during scheduled training aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is one of more than 20 warships supporting the U.S. blockade against Iran. Since the start of the blockade, CENTCOM forces have redirected 72 commercial ships, and disabled 4.

US commanders defend Iran strikes as senators clash

2m read
Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said non-oil trade between the UAE and Türkiye had nearly tripled compared with 2022 levels, before the CEPA agreement was signed and implemented.

UAE-Türkiye non-oil trade exceeds $45b in 2025

2m read
GMSC to manage integrated sourcing, logistics and distribution across M42 network

M42, Mubadala Bio sign UAE medical supply deal

2m read
L-R - Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Syed Basar Shueb, HE Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, HE Mohamed Ghannam Alrumaithi, Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi.jpg

UAE lines up $10 billion chemicals manufacturing push

2m read