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UAE cyber security council warns of risks from unsecured surveillance cameras

Weak passwords and unprotected systems could expose sensitive data

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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UAE cyber security council warns of risks from unsecured surveillance cameras
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has urged individuals, families and organisations to remain vigilant against cyber threats that may target surveillance cameras, warning that poorly secured devices can become gateways for cyberattacks.

In an awareness campaign, the council said surveillance cameras designed to enhance safety could instead expose homes, businesses and institutions to risk if they are not properly protected.

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According to the council, attackers may exploit vulnerabilities such as weak or default passwords, outdated software, exposed internet settings or the use of untrusted applications and services. These weaknesses could allow hackers to gain access to camera systems, potentially compromising privacy, personal data and the safety of facilities.

The council also warned users to watch for unusual signs that may indicate a compromised device, including unexplained changes in settings, unfamiliar login activity through linked applications or email accounts, or unexpected slowdowns and interruptions.

Authorities stressed the importance of securing surveillance devices before relying on them for monitoring purposes.

“Verify before you share, and secure before you monitor”, the council said, urging the public to adopt stronger cyber security practices to protect their systems and personal information.

The campaign forms part of broader efforts to raise awareness about cyber risks and encourage responsible use of connected technologies across the UAE.

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