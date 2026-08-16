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Vietnam Airlines overshoots runway in Munich, has to return to airport

Flight spent two hours circling the airport before it landed

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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A Vietnam Airlines aircraft landing
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft landing
AFP

Passengers aboard a Vietnam-bound plane in Munich found themselves spending more time than anticipated in their seats when ‘technical difficulties’ resulted in it returning to the airport on Saturday, reported Independent.co.uk.

The Boeing 787 was reportedly seen circling above the runway for more than two hours, trying to burn fuel after it overshot the runway during take-off.

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In a statement, Vietnam Airlines confirmed that the plane turned around due to a technical issue. However, no other details have been given.

The Munich airport was quoted as reporting that once it landed, the aircraft was unable to taxi under its own power and so it stayed stranded. This resulted the north runway being closed for a while and traffic rerouted to the south runway, reported the Independent.

"The passengers and cabin crew members are safe," the airline said.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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