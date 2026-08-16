Vietnam Airlines overshoots runway in Munich, has to return to airport

Flight spent two hours circling the airport before it landed
Passengers aboard a Vietnam-bound plane in Munich found themselves spending more time than anticipated in their seats when ‘technical difficulties’ resulted in it returning to the airport on Saturday, reported Independent.co.uk.
The Boeing 787 was reportedly seen circling above the runway for more than two hours, trying to burn fuel after it overshot the runway during take-off.
In a statement, Vietnam Airlines confirmed that the plane turned around due to a technical issue. However, no other details have been given.
The Munich airport was quoted as reporting that once it landed, the aircraft was unable to taxi under its own power and so it stayed stranded. This resulted the north runway being closed for a while and traffic rerouted to the south runway, reported the Independent.
"The passengers and cabin crew members are safe," the airline said.