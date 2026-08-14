Emiratis aged 18 to 35 can apply to join the UAE Land Forces in a fresh recruitment drive
Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE Ministry of Defence has announced a recruitment drive for Emirati citizens to join the country’s Land Forces, setting out eligibility requirements and registration centres across the Emirates.
Applicants must be UAE nationals aged between 18 and 35 and have completed at least Grade 9, the ministry said. Candidates must also be medically fit, have a good record of conduct and have completed national service.
Those interested in applying have been asked to visit their nearest recruitment centre. Registration is available at Al Nahyan Recruitment Section in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Recruitment Section in Al Ain, and Al Rahmaniya Recruitment Section for applicants in the Northern Emirates.
The ministry has provided three numbers for enquiries and further information: 050 106 0535, 02 504 0133 and 050 106 9202.