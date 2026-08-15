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Dubai attracts 186 new property developers in first seven months of 2026

Dubai adds 186 new property developers in 2026, broadening competition and project supply

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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180 companies received licences from Department of Economy and Tourism, accounting for the vast majority of new licences issued during the period.
180 companies received licences from Department of Economy and Tourism, accounting for the vast majority of new licences issued during the period.
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Dubai: Dubai’s property market has continued to draw new developers at a rapid pace in 2026, with 186 real estate development companies entering the market between the start of the year and mid-August, according to data from the Dubai Land Department.

The figure works out at roughly 25 new developers a month, underlining the continued expansion of the sector and growing investor confidence in Dubai’s capacity to absorb additional projects. 

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Dubai Land Department data show that the emirate has strengthened its position as a regional and international destination for property developers, with new companies continuing to establish operations across the market.

Of the new entrants, 180 companies received licences from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, accounting for the vast majority of new licences issued during the period.

Trakhees, the licensing arm of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and the body responsible for development activity in Dubai Maritime City, issued three additional licences to companies operating in the property sector.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development issued two licences, while Expo City Dubai granted one.

The figures point to a broader expansion in Dubai’s developer base, extending beyond established players and bringing a wider range of companies into the market.

That growing pool of developers is expected to intensify competition and broaden the range of projects available to buyers and investors.

The steady inflow of new companies also reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the region’s most active property markets and a destination attracting both capital and international developers.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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