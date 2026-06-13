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What the UAE, Philippines have planned for the next Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Technical meetings, workshops, policy discussions shape labour mobility agenda

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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From left to right: UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar and Philippine Department of Migrant Workers secretary Hans Cacdac
From left to right: UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar and Philippine Department of Migrant Workers secretary Hans Cacdac
Facebook / Department of Migrant Workers

Dubai: The UAE and the Philippines have begun preparations for the next phase of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD), setting out plans for a series of workshops and technical meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation on labour mobility and migrant worker welfare.

The roadmap has been discussed during a meeting between UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar and Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) secretary Hans Cacdac on the sidelines of the 114th International Labour Conference in Geneva.

The Philippines currently chairs the ADD for the 2026-2028 cycle, while the UAE serves as the platform's permanent secretariat.

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Key regional platform

The ADD is one of the region's leading forums on labour migration, bringing together labour-sending countries in Asia and destination countries in the Gulf.

“As a premier regional platform, the ADD brings together labour-sending nations and Gulf countries to strengthen cooperation, share expertise, and develop best practices that protect and benefit temporary migrant workers, employers, and economies alike,” said DMW in a statement.

Preparations under way

Ahead of the high-level discussions, UAE secretariat undersecretary Shaima Yousef Al Awadhi has held talks with the Philippine delegation led by DMW undersecretary Jainal Rasul Jr.

The meeting has focused on the dialogue's thematic agenda and technical meetings that will be hosted in the Philippines next year.

Officials have noted that these sessions will help identify priorities and develop recommendations for the next stage of regional cooperation on labour migration.

Looking ahead to 2028

The technical meetings will pave the way for the ADD's senior officials meeting and ministerial consultation in 2028, where participating countries have been expected to review progress and discuss future policy directions.

For the UAE, the dialogue remains an important mechanism for fostering collaboration with labour-sending nations and promoting fair, efficient, and sustainable labour mobility systems.

Meanwhile, the latest discussions have underscored the close cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines as both countries work to advance initiatives that benefit migrant workers, employers, and economies across the region.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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