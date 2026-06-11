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How this new agreement will help Filipino workers in the UAE receive financial claims faster

New pact streamlines processing of benefits, blood money, other labour-related claims

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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From left to right: Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver and labour attache Ma. Teresa Olgado
From left to right: Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver and labour attache Ma. Teresa Olgado
Facebook / Department of Migrant Workers

Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE and their families are set to benefit from faster processing of financial claims under a new agreement signed by the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO).

The memorandum of agreement (MOA), signed on June 5 to mark Migrant Workers Day 2026, builds a formal framework for handling financial claims and benefits due to OFWs.

“The agreement establishes a clear mechanism for the efficient transfer, administration and processing of financial claims, including blood money, end-of-service benefits, and other labour-related claims,” said the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in a Facebook post. 

The pact has been expected to improve coordination between the two offices and reduce delays in managing claims, particularly those that have remained unresolved for extended periods.

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More efficient process

In addition, the new mechanism has outlined the roles of both the embassy and the MWO in administering claims, helping ensure that documents, funds, and case records are handled in an improved manner.

The move has been set to benefit workers and families waiting for compensation or settlements by reducing administrative bottlenecks and improving case monitoring.

Protecting OFW welfare

According to labour attache Ma. Teresa Olgado, the initiative reflects the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of Filipinos working abroad.

“On Migrant Workers Day, we honour not only the hard work and sacrifices of our OFWs, but also reaffirm our duty to ensure that every Filipino worker and their family receive the protection, assistance, and justice they deserve,” stated Olgado.

Migrant Workers Day 

Meanwhile, the partnership has underscored the continuing efforts to strengthen support services for OFWs and ensure that workers and their families receive the benefits and assistance due to them without unnecessary delays. 

“Through the MOA, MWO Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Embassy will strengthen their coordination to provide faster, more organised, and compassionate assistance to OFWs,” wrote DMW.

The UAE is home to one of the largest Filipino communities overseas, with OFWs employed across a range of sectors in the Emirates.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEAbu DhabiPhilippines

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