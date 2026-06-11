How this new agreement will help Filipino workers in the UAE receive financial claims faster

The pact has been expected to improve coordination between the two offices and reduce delays in managing claims, particularly those that have remained unresolved for extended periods.

“The agreement establishes a clear mechanism for the efficient transfer, administration and processing of financial claims, including blood money, end-of-service benefits, and other labour-related claims,” said the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in a Facebook post.

The memorandum of agreement (MOA), signed on June 5 to mark Migrant Workers Day 2026, builds a formal framework for handling financial claims and benefits due to OFWs.

Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE and their families are set to benefit from faster processing of financial claims under a new agreement signed by the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO).

The move has been set to benefit workers and families waiting for compensation or settlements by reducing administrative bottlenecks and improving case monitoring.

In addition, the new mechanism has outlined the roles of both the embassy and the MWO in administering claims, helping ensure that documents, funds, and case records are handled in an improved manner.

“On Migrant Workers Day, we honour not only the hard work and sacrifices of our OFWs, but also reaffirm our duty to ensure that every Filipino worker and their family receive the protection, assistance, and justice they deserve,” stated Olgado.

According to labour attache Ma. Teresa Olgado, the initiative reflects the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of Filipinos working abroad.

The UAE is home to one of the largest Filipino communities overseas, with OFWs employed across a range of sectors in the Emirates.

“Through the MOA, MWO Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Embassy will strengthen their coordination to provide faster, more organised, and compassionate assistance to OFWs,” wrote DMW.

Meanwhile, the partnership has underscored the continuing efforts to strengthen support services for OFWs and ensure that workers and their families receive the benefits and assistance due to them without unnecessary delays.

Are you eligible for $200 aid as an OFW in the UAE?

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.