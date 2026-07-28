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Philippines pledges continued support for OFWs as Middle East conflict persists

Over 140,000 overseas workers received emergency assistance since the conflict began

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 27
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 27
Facebook / Presidential Communications Office

Dubai: The Philippine government will continue supporting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the conflict in the Middle East, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 27, Marcos has noted that protecting Filipinos overseas remains a top priority, saying that more than two and a half million Filipinos live and work across the Middle East.

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Thousands brought home safely

Marcos has revealed that the government has safely repatriated more than 12,000 Filipinos since the conflict broke out.

Over 140,000 OFWs who remained in the region have received various forms of emergency assistance, including food, financial aid, medical care, and temporary shelter.

"We started with those directly affected by the turmoil, rescuing our fellow OFWs caught in the war," said Marcos in Filipino.

Help beyond repatriation

Marcos has bared that government assistance does not end once workers return to the Philippines.

He has outlined programmes aimed at helping repatriated OFWs rebuild their lives, including livelihood grants through the Department of Migrant Workers' AKSYON Fund and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration's Kabuhayan Programme.

Moreover, returning workers have been referred to the Public Employment Service Offices, connected with employers through the “Bayanihan para sa Balikbayang Manggagawa” job fairs, or assisted in securing overseas jobs again.

The president has also announced that Filipino teachers returning from overseas would be deployed to public schools, providing them with employment opportunities while helping address teacher shortages.

Safety remains a priority

Marcos has highlighted that the government continues to coordinate with partner countries to ensure the safety of Filipinos working abroad as tensions in the Middle East continue.

He has acknowledged that some Filipino workers have lost their lives in the conflict, while others remain missing.

Additionally, the president has pointed out that the Philippines sought Iran's assistance in helping protect thousands of Filipino seafarers transiting the Strait of Hormuz during the height of regional tensions.

Commitment to OFWs

Meanwhile, Marcos has assured overseas Filipinos that the government would continue extending support as long as the effects of the conflict persist.

The Middle East remains one of the largest destinations for Filipino migrant workers, making developments in the region closely watched by both Manila and millions of Filipino families who rely on overseas employment.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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