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How Filipino workers in UAE can claim $200 financial assistance

MWO Dubai outlines eligibility, requirements, application process for one-time aid to OFWs

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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The Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates located in Al Qusais 3, Dubai
The Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates located in Al Qusais 3, Dubai
Website / MWO-Dubai

Dubai: Filipino workers in parts of the UAE whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the ongoing situation in the Middle East are set to receive temporary financial relief, following a new advisory issued by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Under the programme, qualified overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will receive a one-time assistance of $200 (around Dh730), or its equivalent in local currency, as part of efforts by the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers to support nationals facing income loss or employment disruption.

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What the aid covers

The financial assistance has been intended as immediate relief for land-based OFWs currently residing in the UAE whose employment has been affected. It has specifically targeted workers holding employment visas or Emirates IDs issued in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Authorities have noted that the initiative is designed to help ease short-term financial strain, particularly for those who have seen reduced salaries, job interruptions, or termination due to the regional conflict.

Who qualifies

Eligibility extends to land-based OFWs with employment visas issued in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain, provided they are still in the UAE and can demonstrate that their work has been affected.

According to MWO Dubai advisory no. 13, workers whose visas have been issued in other emirates but are currently employed in the Northern Emirates may still be considered, as long as they submit proof confirming their actual place of work.

Documents required

Applicants will need to complete a request for assistance form and provide a copy of their passport bio page, along with proof of overseas employment such as an employment contract, Emirates ID or labour card.

In addition, they must show evidence of work disruption. This may include certification from an employer, payslips reflecting reduced income, a termination notice, visa cancellation documents or a notarised affidavit. 

Personal statements will also be accepted if supported by certification from the MWO Dubai labour attaché or a recognised Filipino community president.

How to apply

The agency has clarified that applications will be processed strictly online. Forms will be made available periodically through its official website and Facebook page, and applicants are advised to monitor these platforms for announcements.

Officials have urged workers not to visit the MWO Dubai office in person, stressing that the digital system is intended to streamline processing and manage the volume of applications efficiently.

Payout process

Once approved, the financial assistance will be released through money transfer services, ensuring that beneficiaries can access the funds without delay.

“OFWs whose employment has been affected by the crisis are encouraged to prepare the required documents and await further announcements from MWO Dubai regarding the application process and the distribution of financial assistance,” read the advisory.

The move has been part of continuing efforts to provide immediate, practical support to OFWs in the UAE navigating uncertain employment conditions amid the geopoliticial tensions.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEPhilippinesUS-Israel-Iran war

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