How Filipinos in the Middle East can access social security benefits amid tensions

Digital services allow OFWs to file claims, apply for loans, and verify pensions remotely
Dubai: Filipinos in the Middle East can continue accessing social security benefits without disruption, as the Philippine state-run Social Security System (SSS) has reassured members that its online platforms remain fully functional despite the current geopolitical situation in the region.
In a statement, SSS president Robert De Claro has noted that the agency’s online portal has paved the way for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to handle their accounts and enjoy its benefits as long as they meet the necessary requirements.
“Even in these challenging times, our digital infrastructure ensures seamless service delivery. Members in the Middle East need not worry; they can manage their accounts safely from anywhere with internet access,” said De Claro.
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According to SSS, OFWs can continue to file benefit claims, apply for loans, and update their membership records without visiting a physical office through the “My SSS portal.”
Moreover, unemployment benefits remain available to OFWs who have been involuntarily separated from their jobs. However, applications are subject to certification by the Department of Migrant Workers.
In a recent development, the SSS has introduced a facial authentication feature on its website for members completing their annual confirmation of pensioners to improve accessibility and security.
The system has been equipped with a liveness check, allowing its members to verify their identity using a smartphone and removing the need to travel to SSS offices or designated centres. This is particularly significant for OFWs in the Middle East, given the present circumstances.
Additionally, De Claro has bared that the innovation has been created to reduce fraud risks while pension payments continue without interruption.
De Claro has also highlighted that the shift of key processes online provides reassurance to its members navigating uncertain conditions abroad.
“These tools were purpose-built to empower OFWs, allowing transactions 'whenever, wherever' even in crisis zones,” stated De Claro.
He added, “We remain committed to supporting our OFWs through innovation and resilience, no matter the circumstances.”
As of December last year, SSS data has shown 1,476,645 covered OFWs, with 540,018 classified as active paying members.