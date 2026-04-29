Are you eligible for $200 aid as an OFW in the UAE? Here’s what to know

Philippines rolls out one-time financial assistance, applications open online twice a week
Dubai: Filipino workers in the UAE who have been affected by job losses, reduced working hours, or unpaid leave due to ongoing tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran may be eligible for a one-time financial assistance of $200 or about Dh730.
The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has launched the assistance programme to support overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East whose employment and income have been directly impacted by the situation.
The financial assistance has been intended for land-based OFWs currently in the UAE who hold employment visas or Emirates IDs issued in Dubai or the Northern Emirates.
Eligible workers include those based in Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain whose employment has been disrupted due to the crisis.
Workers whose visas have been issued in other emirates but who are actually working in the Northern Emirates may also qualify, provided they can show proof of their actual workplace location.
“Those who have already received financial assistance during repatriation or the crisis period are no longer qualified,” said the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates (MWO Dubai) in an advisory.
Applications must be submitted strictly online and will open twice weekly, every Tuesday and Friday at 8am.
Each application window will accept around 820 applicants and will close at 11:59pm on the same day or once the daily limit is reached.
The MWO Dubai has reiterated that applicants should not visit the office, as all applications will be processed online only. Links to the application forms will be posted on the official MWO Dubai website and Facebook page.
The first application form has opened on April 28 and received 822 submissions. According to MWO Dubai data, 64 percent of applicants were female and 36 percent male.
Moreover, skilled workers accounted for 98.4 percent of applications, while domestic workers made up 1.6 percent. 93.6 percent of applicants were based in Dubai, with the 6.4 percent remainder from other emirates.
Applicants have been set to receive the outcome of their application within three days from submission through the registered email address. The MWO Dubai has emphasised that there is no need to follow up
Applicants must complete a request for assistance form and submit supporting documents, including a copy of their passport bio page and proof of overseas employment such as an employment contract, visa, Emirates ID or labour card.
Additionally, they must provide proof of income, employment loss, or work disruption. This may include employer certification, payslips showing reduced salary, termination notices, visa cancellation documents, or a notarised affidavit or personal statement, supported by certification from the labour attache of MWO-Dubai or president of Filipino community organisations.
Meanwhile, approved applicants will receive the assistance through over-the-counter payout at Al Ansari remittance centres across the UAE.
Passport and Emirates ID copies must be uploaded during the application process, as these will be required for identity verification during collection.