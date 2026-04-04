Kuwait power restored: Al Jahra outage fixed, ministry says

Emergency teams fix technical malfunction that cut power to Al Jahra
The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy in Kuwait said emergency teams have restarted the main conversion station in Al Jahra, restoring power to all affected customers.
The outage, which affected several neighbourhoods, was caused by a technical malfunction, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The ministry said technical teams mobilised immediately after the fault occurred, addressing the issue in line with approved procedures to ensure a swift and safe restoration of power. The earlier disruption had affected several neighbourhoods in Al Jahra after the station stopped operating.
Authorities thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation while technical teams worked to resolve the issue and reassured the public that safety protocols were fully observed throughout the restoration process.
Residents were also encouraged to report any lingering issues through official channels to ensure complete stability of the electricity network in the area.