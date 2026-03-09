GOLD/FOREX
Bahrain's Bapco declares force majeure after refinery hit during regional conflict

Bapco Energies declares force majeure after refinery attack amid regional conflict

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File image of Manama skyline. Refinery attack pushes Bahrain’s national energy company to declare force majeure.
File image of Manama skyline. Refinery attack pushes Bahrain’s national energy company to declare force majeure.
AFP

Dubai: Operations at Bahrain’s national energy company have been disrupted after an attack struck its refinery complex, prompting the group to issue a formal force majeure notice while the wider Middle East conflict continues to escalate.

Bapco Energies confirmed that several group operations were affected by the incident and said the move was necessary due to the ongoing regional conflict and the direct impact on its refinery facilities.

The company stated that the declaration relates specifically to operational disruptions linked to the conflict and the recent attack on the refinery complex, which forms a key part of Bahrain’s energy infrastructure.

Domestic supplies remain secure

Authorities stressed that domestic energy supply remains protected despite the disruption.

Officials said contingency planning and emergency response measures were already in place to ensure the continuity of supply across Bahrain’s local market.

The company said all local market needs remain fully secured through proactive planning, adding that fuel availability for domestic consumption continues without disruption.

Such contingency frameworks are designed to shield local energy systems during periods of geopolitical instability, particularly when critical infrastructure becomes exposed to regional conflict risks.

Force majeure declarations are commonly issued in the energy sector when extraordinary circumstances prevent companies from meeting contractual obligations.

The refinery complex plays a major role in Bahrain’s energy system and supports fuel supply across multiple sectors of the economy.

Nivetha Dayanand
Bahrain

