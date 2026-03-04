QatarEnergy declares force majeure after LNG production halt

“QatarEnergy reiterated in a statement that it values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information,” the company added.

Force majeure allows suppliers to suspend contractual obligations when events beyond their control prevent normal operations. QatarEnergy said it remains in contact with customers and partners as it assesses the situation.

“Further to the announcement by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy has declared Force Majeure to its affected buyers,” the company said in a statement.

The state-owned energy giant said it had informed affected buyers that contractual deliveries could not be guaranteed after the disruption forced the company to halt LNG output and associated products.

Industry sources said energy companies and traders are closely monitoring developments in Qatar while assessing whether alternative suppliers such as the United States or Australia may be needed to fill potential supply gaps.

Any prolonged disruption to Qatari exports would affect energy flows to both Europe and Asia, where countries such as Japan, South Korea and China rely heavily on LNG imports.

The halt comes as tensions across the Gulf raise broader concerns about energy infrastructure and maritime security in one of the world’s most important hydrocarbon export regions.

Traders said spot LNG prices and tanker freight rates have already begun to rise amid uncertainty over the scale and duration of the outage.

The country has become an increasingly important supplier to Europe since the continent began reducing its dependence on Russian pipeline gas following the Ukraine war.

For now, QatarEnergy said it will continue updating customers as the situation evolves while working to restore operations at its LNG facilities.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.