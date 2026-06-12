FOREX.com experts reveal how Middle East traders can navigate volatile global markets

In this episode of the GN Talks Podcast, we spoke with two senior experts from FOREX.com about today’s fast-changing trading environment and what it means for traders across the Middle East.

We began by setting the scene - looking at both global and regional market conditions. With ongoing geopolitical tensions, shifting interest rate policies, and fluctuating commodity prices, markets remain highly dynamic. For traders in the region, this creates a mix of both potential opportunity and uncertainty, requiring a more informed and disciplined approach than ever before.

The conversation quickly moved to where some of the most promising opportunities lie today. According to our guests, currencies, commodities, and indices are all seeing increased attention, driven by macroeconomic trends and central bank decisions. In particular, oil and gold continue to play a critical role in this region. Oil, influenced by supply dynamics and geopolitical developments, remains closely tied to regional economies, while gold continues to act as a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty.

Naturally, this level of market activity brings volatility - a key theme throughout the discussion. Volatility carries inherent risks, and the FOREX.com perspective is that it requires careful risk management and consideration. This is where risk management becomes essential. Tools like stop-loss orders, controlled leverage, and having a clear trading framework were emphasized as critical for protecting capital and maintaining consistency.

Another important topic was trust and regulation. FOREX.com’s strong local presence in the UAE, combined with being regulated, provides traders with an added layer of confidence. In a space where credibility matters, this physical and regulatory footprint helps build transparency and security for users.

We also explored the importance of research, education, and data-driven decision-making. Today’s traders have access to advanced analytics and performance insights, allowing them to better understand their trading behavior and refine their strategies over time.

Diversification was another key takeaway. With access to multiple asset classes via CFDs - from forex and commodities to equities and crypto - traders may spread risk and adapt to changing market conditions more effectively.

The episode wrapped with a powerful reminder: success in trading isn’t just about the tools or the markets it’s about mindset. Staying disciplined, continuously learning, and focusing on long-term consistency over short-term gains are what truly set successful traders apart.

Tune in to the full episode to learn more!