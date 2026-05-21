Why halal portfolios are becoming the new standard of investing in the UAE

CUSP Wealth, the first AI-powered investment platform in the UAE to receive an official Sharia certification (fatwa), is helping individuals navigate the world of halal investing with clarity and confidence.

Browse through the Sharia-compliant portfolios on CUSP Wealth offering returns of 15.31 per cent (returns are comparable, if not higher than the S&P 500 Index) or 1,300+ halal stocks and ETFs.

Islamic finance: why now? What's actually changed?

Islamic finance isn't new. But the infrastructure around it has never been stronger or more accessible. Certified Sharia scholars now sit on the boards of major financial platforms. Screening technology has made it possible to verify compliance at the individual stock level, in real time. And with global Islamic finance assets surpassing $5 trillion, the ecosystem has depth that simply didn't exist a generation ago.

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that halal investing limits your options. That era is over," said Ramesh Murthy, Senior Executive Officer at CUSP Wealth. "In reality, a well-structured Sharia-compliant portfolio can be just as, if not more, diversified and growth-oriented as a conventional one."

A practical guide for the modern halal investor

1. Understand what you're screening for

Halal investing means avoiding industries such as alcohol, tobacco, conventional banking and gambling. Knowing your exclusions upfront makes portfolio building far more straightforward.

2. Look beyond stocks

Sukuk (Islamic bonds), real estate, and ethical equity funds are all viable Sharia-compliant vehicles worth exploring, depending on your risk appetite and goals.

3. Seek verified Sharia compliance

Not all halal labels are equal. Work with advisors or platforms that engage certified Sharia scholars for independent oversight.

“Verified Sharia screening is essential to ensure that investments are not only labelled halal but are independently assessed against recognised Sharia standards with transparency and consistency,” said Sharafie Mohd Daud, CEO & Director – Amanie Advisors. “Sharia screening frameworks are also critical to maintain investor confidence and ensure compliance across modern financial markets.”

4. Start with your goals, not the products

Whether you're saving for retirement, a home, or to build passive income, your financial goals should drive your strategy – halal investing is the framework, not the destination.

"Halal investing is no longer a niche; it's a growing movement of investors who refuse to separate their faith from their financial ambitions," said Murthy. "Our role is to make that journey as clear and empowering as possible. The infrastructure is built. The scholars are involved. And users are joining."

For more information, visit Cuspwealth.com or follow CUSP Wealth on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: Historical back-tested data is based on simulated portfolio performance using historical price data for equities included in the strategy from Dec 2023 to Dec 2025 through raw data sourced from Yfinance information, which was analysed and calculated by the CUSP Wealth team. Back-tested results are hypothetical and do not represent actual trading. Past performance, whether actual or simulated, is not indicative of future results. Investing involves risk. Higher-risk portfolios may experience volatility and capital loss. Further details regarding methodology, assumptions, and data sources are available upon request.

Islamic financial services are offered in accordance with Islamic principles and have been structured under the firm’s DFSA-issued Islamic Endorsement.

Cusp Wealth Ltd is regulated by DFSA with a Category 4 licence and DFSA’s endorsement to serve retail clients under licence number 10863 and reference number F011420. Not available or promoted outside the DIFC. T&Cs apply.