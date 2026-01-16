City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE's best events

Experience UAE's January highlights: Racing, literature, golf, and more
The Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East returns to Dubai Autodrome for a weekend that blends high-octane racing with a relaxed, festival-style atmosphere.
Expect close wheel-to-wheel action on track, alongside interactive Porsche displays, racing simulators, live entertainment, curated food and beverage options, and dedicated kids’ zones.
It’s designed to be as much about socialising and soaking in automotive culture as it is about the racing itself.
When: January 24–25, 2026 | All day
Where: Dubai Autodrome, Dubai
For more details: Visit event.porschedubai-uae.com/en/carrera-cup-2026
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature returns with a week-long programme of talks, performances and special events spanning business, science, food, journalism and family-friendly sessions.
From boardroom insights with a hostage negotiator to conversations on love, language, culture and conflict, the festival brings together global thinkers, bestselling authors, chefs and educators.
With paid highlights, free fringe events and flexible passes, it’s designed for curious minds of all ages and interests, making it one of Dubai’s most anticipated cultural gatherings of the year.
When: January 21–27, 2026 | Various times
Where: InterContinental Dubai Festival City
For more details: Visit litfesttickets.emirateslitfest.com
The Dubai Invitational tees off in Dubai with Race to Dubai leader Jayden Schaper arriving in red-hot form. Played at the scenic Dubai Creek Resort, the tournament brings together a world-class field including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and Major winners Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
Expect elite golf, a relaxed spectator setup, and premium hospitality options alongside free general admission, making it one of the most accessible top-tier sporting events of the season.
When: Until January18, 2026 | Tournament play daily
Where: Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai
For more details: Visit www.dpworldtour.com
Weekend Max Mara marks 10 years of its cult Pasticcino Bag with a year-long celebration, beginning with a special Re-Edition Capsule in January. The collection revisits five of the most iconic designs from the archives, including the original Vichy checks from 2016, reworked with playful graphic updates.
Crafted in textures ranging from shearling and bouclé to faux croc and stripes, each piece reflects a different season, blending heritage with modern styling.
Expect a collectible fashion moment rooted in nostalgia and craft.
When: From January 2026 | Store hours
Where: Weekend Max Mara boutiques, UAE
For more details: Visit www.weekendmaxmara.com
Black Tap Dubai Mall turns Fridays into a playful treat for young food lovers with its Kids Friday Milkshake Masterclass. Designed for children aged nine and under, the hands-on experience lets little guests enjoy a kids’ meal before stepping behind the counter to create and decorate their own mini milkshake, guided by Black Tap’s in-house specialists.
Set against neon interiors with views of the Dubai Fountains and Burj Khalifa, it’s a fun, creative way to elevate family dining.
When: Every Friday, 1pm–5pm
Where: Black Tap, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
For more details: Visit blacktap.com/location/dubai-mall or follow @blacktap.dubaimall
25 Jump Street officially opens with a street-wide celebration that brings live music, roaming performers and a first look at Dubai’s newest cultural, culinary and nightlife destination.
Set next to the 25hours Hotel at One Central, the launch weekend invites visitors to explore a curated mix of licensed restaurants, bars and entertainment concepts, all activated with high-energy performances and a buzzing evening atmosphere.
It’s designed as a social, walkable hub where dining, music and nightlife unfold across the street.
When: January 16 from 8pm & January 17 from 8.30 pm
Where: 25 Jump Street, One Central, Dubai
For more details: Visit 25jumpstreet.ae
Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion returns this January, turning Dubai Mall into a two-day hub for style, creativity and cultural exchange.
The programme brings together designers, stylists and industry insiders through immersive masterclasses, live fashion moments and exclusive brand-led experiences. Confirmed hosts include Cedric Haddad, Maram Zbaeda and Mariam Khairallah, with brand partners such as Temperley London, Level Shoes and Armani Beauty shaping the festival’s creative direction.
It marks the launch of a new annual platform celebrating Dubai’s growing influence as a global fashion capital.
When: January 29–30, 2026 | Timings to be announced
Where: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
For more details: Visit www.dubaimallfestivaloffashion.com
Jumeirah Beach Hotel unveils a newly renovated Kids’ Club in collaboration with OliOli, bringing a fresh, creativity-led play experience to young guests.
Designed for children aged 4 to 12, the space blends learning with fun through hands-on workshops, from Scribble Bots and clay creations to light, colour and craft-based activities.
Thoughtfully curated to spark curiosity and confidence, the experience complements the hotel’s family-first ethos, alongside the reopening of its upgraded family pool.
When: Daily | Hotel operating hours
Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah, Dubai
For more details: Visit www.jumeirah.com/jbh
Oris opens 2026 with the Year of the Horse Limited Edition, created to mark the Chinese Year of the Fire Horse. The watch features a deep red dial with warm-toned subdials, paired with a brown cordovan leather strap, reflecting strength, confidence and momentum.
Inside is the hand-wound Oris Calibre 113, offering a 10-day power reserve, a business calendar, and a poetic power reserve indicator that shows galloping and resting horse motifs.
Limited to just 88 numbered pieces, it blends mechanical precision with cultural symbolism.
When: From February 17, 2026 | Boutique hours
Where: Oris boutiques and authorised retailers, UAE
For more details: Visit www.oris.ch
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Bagri Foundation, presents Songs of the Bulbul, a critically acclaimed dance work by Aakash Odedra.
Blending classical Kathak with contemporary movement, the solo performance draws on a Sufi myth of a nightingale whose final song becomes a meditation on freedom, sacrifice and transcendence.
Set to an original score by Rushil Ranjan, the work is intimate, spiritual and emotionally resonant. A live post-show Q&A follows the performance.
When: Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 7:30 pm
Where: The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
For more details: Visit nyuad.nyu.edu/arts
Topgolf Dubai celebrates its fifth birthday with a month-long lineup of games, prizes and interactive challenges. From exclusive promotions to the Topgolf Passport experience, guests can explore the venue, collect stamps and unlock chances to win major prizes, including a Bahrain Grand Prix Paddock Experience.
Golden Balls add surprise instant wins throughout the month, while the celebrations peak with a high-energy birthday party featuring live entertainment and special packages. It’s a full-swing celebration designed for groups, regulars and first-timers alike.
When: Until January 29, 2026
Where: Topgolf Dubai
For more details: Visit topgolfdubai.ae
The Coop House marks Pizza Week with a hands-on dining experience that puts guests in charge of their own pie. From January 19 to 25, diners can build their pizza using the restaurant’s artisan bigah dough, choose from eight-plus toppings, and watch it bake inside a traditional wood-fired dome oven.
Guided by chefs and designed for all ages, the experience adds theatre to the table, with flames, rising dough and fire-finished pizzas served fresh from the oven. It’s pizza slowed down, made interactive and meant to be shared.
When: January 19–25, 2026 | Restaurant hours
Where: The Coop House, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai
For more details: Visit thecophouse.com or enquire in-store
Global Village hosts the Girl Power Tribute Show, an energetic celebration of iconic female artists who shaped pop music across generations. Expect powerful vocals, high-impact choreography and crowd-pleasing hits inspired by Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, the Spice Girls and Little Mix.
Designed as a feel-good, high-energy performance, the show brings together nostalgia and modern pop in a lively evening format that’s easy to enjoy whether you’re a dedicated fan or simply soaking up the Global Village atmosphere.
When: January 25, 2026 | 6:30 pm
Where: Global Village, Dubai
For more details: Visit globalvillage.ae
Hola Zero Sugar Café launches the You Move, We Brew challenge at Times Square Center, rewarding everyday movement with a free coffee. Customers who clock 10,000 steps in a single day can show their tracker at the café and enjoy a complimentary brew.
Known for keto-friendly, zero-sugar desserts and mindful ingredients, Hola encourages small, consistent wellness habits in a relaxed community setting at Picnic Square. It’s a simple incentive designed to make movement, balance and better choices part of daily life.
When: Daily | Mall hours
Where: Hola Zero Sugar Café, Times Square Center, Dubai
For more details: Visit timessquarecenter.ae or follow @timessquaredxb and @hola_keto.ae
