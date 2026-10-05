New Abu Dhabi beachfront homes launched on Al Reem Island

Freehold homes will offer direct beach access, resort amenities and sweeping sea views
Abu Dhabi: A new beachfront residential development has been launched on Al Reem Island, offering direct beach access and sea and mangrove views as Abu Dhabi’s waterfront property market continues to expand.
Bab Al Qasr Beach Resort Residence 77, developed by Burtville Developments, will occupy a 17,534-square-metre beachfront site, with around 92 per cent of its residences designed to have direct sea views.
The project, scheduled for handover in the fourth quarter of 2031, will offer fully furnished freehold homes ranging from one to five bedrooms, as well as four- and five-bedroom duplexes. The largest units will measure approximately 3,100 square feet.
The development was unveiled at an event attended by members of the UAE brokerage community, where an architectural model and details of the residences, amenities and beachfront facilities were presented.
Located on Al Reem Island, the project will provide connectivity to Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the Cultural District, downtown Abu Dhabi and the highway towards Dubai.
Around 73 per cent of the site will be dedicated to landscaped areas under a design concept described as “Natural Symbiosis”, which aims to integrate the buildings with their waterfront surroundings.
The development will comprise residential towers, a landscaped podium and a separate Beach Club connected to the residential complex.
“Bab Al Qasr Beach Resort Residence 77 represents our vision for a new generation of waterfront living in Abu Dhabi,” said Islam Suleiman, CEO of Burtville Developments.
“Its architecture is designed to work with its setting, bringing natural light, open views and generous outdoor spaces into the experience of home.”
Residences will feature terraces, floor-to-ceiling glazing and layouts designed to maximise views of the waterfront.
The project will also include a beachfront infinity pool, sky pool, wellness and fitness facilities, a 650-metre jogging and walking track, padel and multi-use sports facilities, children’s and family areas, landscaped gardens and co-working spaces.
A dedicated Beach Club will provide direct access to the beach as well as private leisure and wellness facilities overlooking the sea.
Thirteen retail units are also planned within the development to provide shops and other services for residents.
The residences will operate in association with the Bab Al Qasr hospitality brand, with residents offered hotel-related services and privileges. Optional services will include valet parking, housekeeping, laundry, childcare, in-residence dining and move-in assistance.
Residents will also be offered preferred rates and dining and wellness benefits at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, including a 25 per cent discount on hotel services. The project is expected to be completed and handed over in Q4 2031.