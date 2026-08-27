Restrictions will apply from 6:30am to 9am between August 31 and September 4
Abu Dhabi will temporarily ban heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers from entering Abu Dhabi Island during morning peak hours from Monday, August 31, to Friday, September 4, authorities announced.
The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the restrictions will apply between 6:30am and 9am throughout the five-day period.
The measure will prevent heavy vehicles and worker buses from entering Abu Dhabi Island during the morning rush hour.
Logistics support vehicles and vehicles operated by cleaning companies will be exempt from the restrictions.
The temporary measure comes as traffic authorities regulate vehicle movements during peak periods to help maintain smoother traffic flows on roads leading to and within Abu Dhabi Island.