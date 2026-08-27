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Heavy vehicles, worker buses banned from entering Abu Dhabi Island during morning peak

Restrictions will apply from 6:30am to 9am between August 31 and September 4

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Heavy vehicles, worker buses restricted during morning peak hours inside Abu Dhabi Island from August 31 to September 4.
Heavy vehicles, worker buses restricted during morning peak hours inside Abu Dhabi Island from August 31 to September 4.
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Abu Dhabi will temporarily ban heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers from entering Abu Dhabi Island during morning peak hours from Monday, August 31, to Friday, September 4, authorities announced.

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the restrictions will apply between 6:30am and 9am throughout the five-day period.

The measure will prevent heavy vehicles and worker buses from entering Abu Dhabi Island during the morning rush hour.

Logistics support vehicles and vehicles operated by cleaning companies will be exempt from the restrictions.

The temporary measure comes as traffic authorities regulate vehicle movements during peak periods to help maintain smoother traffic flows on roads leading to and within Abu Dhabi Island.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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