Somewhere amid this chaos are ARJN, KDS and FIFTY4, the voices behind Kalyani, along with producer RONN (Ron Vinod) and their co-writer and manager Suhaas Moideen. The phone keeps changing hands, faces vanish from the screen and voices arrive before I can establish who they belong to. But perhaps this is exactly how I should be meeting them: collectively, chaotically and with nobody holding the spotlight; or the phone; for very long.

They interrupt each other, translate for each other, tease each other and, most strikingly, hype each other up with the enthusiasm of friends who remember exactly what life looked like before anybody cared about their music.

“I think us having a Western influence kind of made a difference because the way we look, the way we dress, the way we talk and all that kind of stuff makes a big difference from other artists from South India.”

“Where do you get your accent from?” “I was in Canada for like six years,” he says. Six years? I joke that this is almost worse than people who transit through London and return with an accent.

The friendships behind Kalyani go back years. ARJN and their manager-writer Suhas knew each other from childhood tuition classes, while KDS and FIFTY4 have been friends “from the womb, basically”, ARJN jokes. Canada brought others into the fold, with music eventually becoming their shared obsession.

“Even when we went to Canada, we could have just talked about all the tough days and dark days that we had, but we chose to talk about the stuff that we want to do, the manifesting and all that kind of stuff,” ARJN says.

By the time we wrap, the phone has travelled around the car almost as much as the conversation. The connection has been choppy, everyone has had their say, and the teasing and mutual hype have made one thing clear: Kalyani is a collective win.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.